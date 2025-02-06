Manhattan Residential Building Engulfed in Massive Fire, Onlookers Horrified

A group of onlookers were horrified as a huge fire erupted at what local news reports said was a residential building in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, February 5. This footage shows onlookers in disbelief as they watch the blaze from a distance. 'The fire is spreading something really bad,' a voice is heard saying. More than 170 firefighters and emergency workers were responding to the blaze, according to Patch, citing the New York City Fire Department.