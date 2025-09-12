MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
What to Know About Southern African Nation Malawi Ahead of Elections

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 12 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Malawi prepares for crucial presidential and legislative elections on September 16, 2025. This video covers five key aspects of this nation facing dire poverty and the legacy of three decades of dictatorship. Learn about Malawi’s struggles with extreme weather, its economic pillars like tobacco, tea, and tourism, and meet the nonagenarian music legend symbolizing the country’s rich culture.

