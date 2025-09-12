What to Know About Southern African Nation Malawi Ahead of Elections
Malawi prepares for crucial presidential and legislative elections on September 16, 2025. This video covers five key aspects of this nation facing dire poverty and the legacy of three decades of dictatorship. Learn about Malawi’s struggles with extreme weather, its economic pillars like tobacco, tea, and tourism, and meet the nonagenarian music legend symbolizing the country’s rich culture.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:41
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing