US' Largest Immigration Detention Center ‘Lone Star Lockup’ and Why Is It So Controversial?

The 'Lone Star Lockup' is the largest U.S. immigration detention center, located at Fort Bliss, Texas. Opened under President Trump’s administration, it’s designed to hold thousands of migrants detained across the country awaiting deportation. But why has this mega-facility become so controversial? From a $1.2 billion contract awarded to an inexperienced private company, to tragic construction incidents and disputes over detainee conditions, this video breaks down everything you need to know.