London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Hundreds of British farmers drove their tractors to London on Monday, February 10, 2025, to protest a new inheritance tax on family farms. The demonstration, organized by Save British Farming, brought gridlock to central London as farmers descended on Downing Street and Whitehall. They are protesting changes to inheritance tax laws set to take effect in April 2026, which will impose a 20% tax on farms worth more than £1 million. Farmers argue the tax will force them to sell their land and threaten the future of family farms. Watch.