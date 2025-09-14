London Protests: Police and Anti-Immigration Protesters Clash
Central London witnessed dramatic scenes on September 13 as police clashed with anti-immigration protesters from the 'Unite the Kingdom' march. With over 110,000 people attending, authorities called it one of the biggest right-wing demonstrations in recent UK history. Multiple officers were assaulted as police intervened to maintain order.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:07
Now Playing
31:08
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing