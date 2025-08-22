Explosions Over Kyiv As Russia Launches Air Attack Days After Trump–Putin Meet
Kyiv shook with explosions as Russia launched a massive air assault, just days after the Trump–Putin summit. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted several missiles, but damage and injuries were reported across Kyiv, Lviv, and Mukachevo. Zelenskyy slammed Moscow, warning the world that Russia is not seeking peace.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:06
Now Playing
01:17
Now Playing
News
04:38
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing