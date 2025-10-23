Three Ways How Pakistan Threat Can be Deterred | Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd) EXCLUSIVE

Retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak lays out three strategic ways Pakistan can be dissuaded. First, Pakistan's own security challenges which will make expansion of China’s CPEC less attractive. Second, through improving diplomatic relations between India and China to reduce hostile alignments. And third, by leveraging India’s growing power and influence on the global stage. Watch Full Interview: https://youtu.be/1fRKDCmfhOw?si=EjlYC4F_eKGVa0Zw

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source