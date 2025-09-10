Inside Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Crisis | Success and Scandals
Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated politics since 1955, but recent years have been marked by both significant successes and major scandals. From a massive political funding scandal implicating top leaders to historic election losses and shifting public trust, the LDP faces an existential crisis. WATCH.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:53
Now Playing
03:04
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing