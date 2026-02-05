'Detailing of Trade Negotiations Underway': Jaishankar on India-US Trade Deal
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said detailed negotiations on the India-US trade agreement are currently underway following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. He clarified that Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is leading talks, adding timelines will depend on ongoing engagement with US trade officials.
