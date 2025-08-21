EAM Jaishankar In Moscow: Calls For Stronger India–Russia Trade Ties At 26th IRIGC
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking in Moscow at the 26th India–Russia Intergovernmental Commission, urged Russian companies to engage 'more intensively' with Indian businesses. Amid U.S. tariffs on India, Jaishankar highlighted India’s growth, ‘Make in India’ push, and expanding trade opportunities for Russian investors.
