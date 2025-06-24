Malayalam English Kannada Telugu Tamil Bangla Hindi Marathi mynation

BIG: Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar | Missiles Over Doha!

Heena Sharma | Updated : Jun 24 2025, 12:02 PM
Share this Video

In a major escalation, Iran launched multiple missiles at the US Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in West Asia. Qatar’s air defenses intercepted the attack, averting casualties. Tehran had issued advance warning, signaling intent rather than destruction. Qatar condemned the strike and vowed to respond. As tensions spiral in the Iran-Israel conflict, the region stands on edge, with the US on high alert for more retaliatory moves.

Related Video

What Happens If Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
What Happens If Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? | Asianet Newsable
Fuming Trump Warns: ‘Ceasefire in Effect, Don’t Violate It!’
Now Playing
Fuming Trump Warns: ‘Ceasefire in Effect, Don’t Violate It!’
JD Vance: Iran Can’t Build Nukes Anymore | Trump Pushes Ceasefire Deal!
Now Playing
JD Vance: Iran Can’t Build Nukes Anymore | Trump Pushes Ceasefire Deal!
After Praising Trump, Pakistan Slams US Strikes on Iran | NSC Meets in Islamabad
Now Playing
After Praising Trump, Pakistan Slams US Strikes on Iran | NSC Meets in Islamabad
Tehran Celebrates: Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar After Nuclear Site Attacks!
Now Playing
Tehran Celebrates: Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar After Nuclear Site Attacks!
BIG: Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar | Missiles Over Doha!
Now Playing
BIG: Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar | Missiles Over Doha!
War Powers Act: Who Really Decides When America Goes to War? | Israel-Iran Conflict
Now Playing
War Powers Act: Who Really Decides When America Goes to War? | Israel-Iran Conflict
Pakistan Condemns Trump’s Iran Strikes, A Day After Nominating Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Now Playing
Pakistan Condemns Trump’s Iran Strikes, A Day After Nominating Him for Nobel Peace Prize
Tel Aviv Hit Again: Iran Strikes Back After US Bombs Nuclear Sites
Now Playing
Tel Aviv Hit Again: Iran Strikes Back After US Bombs Nuclear Sites
Operation Midnight Hammer | 7 B-2 Bombers Hit Iran: General Caine Explains
Now Playing
Operation Midnight Hammer | 7 B-2 Bombers Hit Iran: General Caine Explains

Entertainment

Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
05:08
Now Playing
Babil Khan's Viral Bullying Claim | Know How Bollywood is Reacting? | Sai Rajesh Controversy
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
03:03
Now Playing
Babil Khan BREAKS DOWN, Slams Bollywood as FAKE, Deletes Instagram!
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
03:43
Now Playing
Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam Remark Sparks FIR in Bengaluru | Language Controversy
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism
07:43
Now Playing
Atul Kulkarni's Powerful Message in Pahalgam | J&K Tourism

News

What Happens If Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? | Asianet Newsable
05:11
Now Playing
What Happens If Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Israel Tensions? | Asianet Newsable
Fuming Trump Warns: ‘Ceasefire in Effect, Don’t Violate It!’
04:09
Now Playing
Fuming Trump Warns: ‘Ceasefire in Effect, Don’t Violate It!’
PM Modi: Enemies Fell in 22 Mins | ‘Operation Sindoor’ Proved India’s Might
03:37
Now Playing
PM Modi: Enemies Fell in 22 Mins | ‘Operation Sindoor’ Proved India’s Might

Sports

Gukesh Beats Magnus | Stunning Victory Over World No. 1 Player | Norway Chess 2025
03:54
Now Playing
Gukesh Beats Magnus | Stunning Victory Over World No. 1 Player | Norway Chess 2025
PSG Destroys Inter Milan 5-0 | First-Ever Champions League Title, Without Mbappe | Highlights
03:15
Now Playing
PSG Destroys Inter Milan 5-0 | First-Ever Champions League Title, Without Mbappe | Highlights
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Today: Who Will Face PBKS in Qualifier 2? | Match 72 Preview
03:05
Now Playing
GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Today: Who Will Face PBKS in Qualifier 2? | Match 72 Preview
IPL 2025 Match Prediction: PBKS, RCB, MI, GT — Who Will Seize the Trophy?
11:14
Now Playing
IPL 2025 Match Prediction: PBKS, RCB, MI, GT — Who Will Seize the Trophy?

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?