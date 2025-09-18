India Stands with Afghanistan at UN to Promote Peace and Development
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan. Speaking at the UN Security Council quarterly briefing, he highlighted India’s focus on humanitarian aid, capacity-building initiatives, and active engagement with regional and international partners to support the Afghan people.
