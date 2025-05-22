India Takes Anti-Terror Mission Global | Delegation Lands in Tokyo | Asianet Newsable
An all-party Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha landed in Tokyo to highlight India’s anti-terror efforts, including Operation Sindoor. The group will visit five Asian nations, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore. The delegation includes MPs from BJP, CPI(M), TMC, and others, aiming to unite global voices against terrorism and highlight India’s counter-terror strategy.
