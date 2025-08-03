What Happens If India Stops Buying Russian Oil? Price Surge, Market Instability Loom
Sources hints at major upheaval to hit international oil market if India abandons Russian oil. Global crude prices could jump to 200 US Dollars a barrel in India ceases to buy Russian oil, Sources told ANI. This will severely harm the consumers worldwide amid tariff tussle between India and the US. Notably, Russian oil never been sanctioned and is still not sanctioned by either the US or the EU......
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:24
Now Playing
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing