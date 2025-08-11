Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
Amid the ongoing global tariff dispute, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral cooperation. Brazil’s Ambassador to India called the talks 'fruitful,' highlighting shared interest in strengthening trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.
