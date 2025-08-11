MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 11 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Share this Video

Amid the ongoing global tariff dispute, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance bilateral cooperation. Brazil’s Ambassador to India called the talks 'fruitful,' highlighting shared interest in strengthening trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Related Video

Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
Now Playing
Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
After India, UK's F-35B Makes Emergency Landing in Japan
Now Playing
After India, UK's F-35B Makes Emergency Landing in Japan
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas Al Sharif Hit In Gaza Strike, Israel Alleges Hamas Link
Now Playing
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas Al Sharif Hit In Gaza Strike, Israel Alleges Hamas Link
Canadian PM Mark Carney Slams Israel’s Gaza Takeover Plan
Now Playing
Canadian PM Mark Carney Slams Israel’s Gaza Takeover Plan
Russia-Ukraine War | Trump & Putin to Meet For Peace Deal; Date & Venue Out
Now Playing
Russia-Ukraine War | Trump & Putin to Meet For Peace Deal; Date & Venue Out
America's Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missile Deployed in Australia To Counter China
Now Playing
America's Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missile Deployed in Australia To Counter China
Cambodia Nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize After Brokered Thai Border Truce
Now Playing
Cambodia Nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize After Brokered Thai Border Truce
Israeli Cabinet Approves Gaza Takeover Plan After 22-Months of Military Ops in Enclave
Now Playing
Israeli Cabinet Approves Gaza Takeover Plan After 22-Months of Military Ops in Enclave
'Foreign Policy Not an Exercise in Trivia': MJ Akbar Praises Modi's 'Powerful Silence' to Tariff War
Now Playing
'Foreign Policy Not an Exercise in Trivia': MJ Akbar Praises Modi's 'Powerful Silence' to Tariff War
Tel Aviv Clashes: Protesters Demand Hostage Release, End to Gaza War
Now Playing
Tel Aviv Clashes: Protesters Demand Hostage Release, End to Gaza War

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
03:29
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
01:17
Now Playing
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
01:13
Now Playing
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success
35:10
Now Playing
Tanishk Bagchi on Table For Two: Music Composer Opens Up on Saiyaara Story and Global Charts Success

News

Tension Escalates In UP's Fatehpur As Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Is Temple
03:55
Now Playing
Tension Escalates In UP's Fatehpur As Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Is Temple
Kiren Rijiju Condemns Opposition, Vows To Pass Key Bills In Parliament
01:32
Now Playing
Kiren Rijiju Condemns Opposition, Vows To Pass Key Bills In Parliament
Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row
01:19
Now Playing
Modi, Brazilian President Hold Talks To Boost Trade Ties Amid Tariff Row

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?