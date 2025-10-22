India Snubs Trump’s Tariff Threats, Pushes Ahead With ₹10,000 Cr Russia Missile Deal
Unfazed by Trump’s tariff warnings, India is advancing a ₹10,000 crore missile purchase from Russia to reinforce its S-400 air defence system. The system proved its power in Operation Sindoor, downing Pakistani jets. The IAF’s proposal for more missiles will be reviewed by the Defence Acquisition Council on October 23.
