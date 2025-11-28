Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir
In an explosive interview from Lahore, Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed former PM Imran Khan, alleged widespread media censorship and political oppression in Pakistan. She claimed the current government lacks public support, accused it of rigging elections, and hinted at a massive public protest brewing against Army Chief Asim Munir.
