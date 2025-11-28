MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 28 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Share this Video

In an explosive interview from Lahore, Noreen Niazi, sister of jailed former PM Imran Khan, alleged widespread media censorship and political oppression in Pakistan. She claimed the current government lacks public support, accused it of rigging elections, and hinted at a massive public protest brewing against Army Chief Asim Munir.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir
Now Playing
Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir
Year After Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: What Satellite Images Reveal About Israel's Military Positions?
Now Playing
Year After Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: What Satellite Images Reveal About Israel's Military Positions?
France Army Chief's BIG Warning! Macron Rushes to Clarify Amid Rising Russian Threat
Now Playing
France Army Chief's BIG Warning! Macron Rushes to Clarify Amid Rising Russian Threat
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
Now Playing
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
Now Playing
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
Now Playing
Did US Turn A Blind Eye To Pakistan's 'Islamic Bomb'? | Ex-CIA James Lawler On 'Stupid Move by US'
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals
Now Playing
Were Pakistani Generals on 'Merchant of Death' AQ Khan’s Payroll? | Ex-CIA James Lawler Reveals
What's Behind Nigeria’s DEADLIEST School Kidnappings? 300+ Abducted in Niger State
Now Playing
What's Behind Nigeria’s DEADLIEST School Kidnappings? 300+ Abducted in Niger State
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
Now Playing
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’
Now Playing
JD Vance Says Ukraine Winning War Against Russia With US Aid is ‘Fantasy’

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Task Turns Ugly: Did Ashnoor Kaur Deliberately Hit Tanya Mittal With a Plank?
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Task Turns Ugly: Did Ashnoor Kaur Deliberately Hit Tanya Mittal With a Plank?
Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Attend Varanasi’s Iconic Ganga Aarti | Tere Ishk Mein Movie Promotion
09:54
Now Playing
Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Attend Varanasi’s Iconic Ganga Aarti | Tere Ishk Mein Movie Promotion
Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
03:31
Now Playing
Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!

News

Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir
16:02
Now Playing
Imran Khan’s Sister Breaks Silence, Hints at ‘Big Protest’ Against Asim Munir
Year After Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: What Satellite Images Reveal About Israel's Military Positions?
03:06
Now Playing
Year After Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: What Satellite Images Reveal About Israel's Military Positions?
France Army Chief's BIG Warning! Macron Rushes to Clarify Amid Rising Russian Threat
03:37
Now Playing
France Army Chief's BIG Warning! Macron Rushes to Clarify Amid Rising Russian Threat

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?