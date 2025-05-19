IMF Issues 11 New Conditions to Pakistan For Its Billion Dollar Bailout | IMF Raps Pakistan
The IMF has listed 11 strict conditions in exchange for its next bailout tranche to Pakistan. From higher taxes to power tariff hikes and SOE privatization, these reforms could reshape Pakistan’s economy—but at what cost to the people? We break down what each demand means and how it affects you.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing