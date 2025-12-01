MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Shiekh Hasina's Sister, Her Niece Sentenced by Bangladesh Court in Land Grab Scam

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 01 2025, 08:05 PM IST
A Dhaka court sentenced Sheikh Rehana, sister of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, to 7 years in prison for corruption over illegal land grabs in Dhaka's Purbachal project, while her daughter Tulip Siddiq, a British Labour MP, got 2 years for pressuring allocations via encrypted chats and meetings. Hasina, already facing death penalty for protest crackdowns, received 5 years alongside 14 officials; all fined $813 with plot cancellations ordered. Siddiq calls it a ‘farce’ and ‘persecution,’ as Bangladesh notifies UK amid Hasina's exile in India and interim govt push for her extradition.

