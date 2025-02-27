Gulf Pulse | UAE's Newest Satellite Etihad-SAT to Detect Oil Spills, Help In Disaster Management

The United Arab Emirates is set to launch its latest satellite, Etihad-SAT, in early March 2025. Developed in partnership with South Korea's Satrec Initiative, this advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite will significantly enhance the UAE's capabilities in space exploration. Etihad-SAT is designed to provide high-precision imaging, enabling it to monitor and manage natural disasters effectively, detect oil spills, and offer critical data for environmental conservation. This launch marks another milestone in the UAE's ambitious space program, following the successful deployment of MBZ-Sat, which has been providing high-resolution Earth observation data.