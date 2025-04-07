Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?
In a significant move ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India. This decision aims to manage overcrowding and prevent unauthorized participation in the Hajj. The ban will remain in effect until mid-June 2025. We explore the reasons behind this decision and its implications for travelers and pilgrims from the affected countries.
