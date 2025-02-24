Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Planning a trip to the UAE and want to explore the country at your own pace? Renting a car is a great way to experience the beauty of Dubai and beyond. In this video, we'll guide you through the essential requirements and steps to rent a car as a tourist in the UAE. From driving licenses to insurance and deposits, we've got you covered. Whether you're from a country with a recognized license or need an International Driving Permit, we'll walk you through it all.