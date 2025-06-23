Operation Midnight Hammer | 7 B-2 Bombers Hit Iran: General Caine Explains
General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, detailed the U.S. strike on Iran’s key nuclear sites Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan, under Operation Midnight Hammer. He confirmed thay seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers led the precision attacks, marking a major escalation.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing