Fires Rage in Patagonia, Argentina; Hundreds Evacuated | WATCH

A devastating heat wave has led to raging forest fires in Patagonia, Argentina, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of homes. On January 16, 2025, flames engulfed the picturesque region near the village of Epuyén, destroying around 50 homes and impacting 200 families. With strong winds and extreme temperatures fueling the blaze, local authorities have deployed water-bombing aircraft and hundreds of firefighters to combat the flames. Watch.