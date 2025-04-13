Exclusive | 'World as Strong as Its Weakest Link': Uganda NIRA CEO on Cybersecurity

In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Heena Sharma at the Global Technology Summit 2025, hosted by Carnegie India and co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs, Uganda's NIRA CEO Rosemary Kisembo emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity in the age of AI. She highlights that the world is as strong as its weakest link, underscoring the need for robust security measures to protect digital systems. WATCH.