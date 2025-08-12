Trump Declares DC ‘Public Safety Emergency’, Gives Police ‘Free Hand’
US President Donald Trump declared a public safety emergency in Washington, D.C. on August 11, citing 'complete and total lawlessness.' Invoking the Home Rule Act, Trump placed DC’s police under federal control, authorised National Guard deployment, and gave officers a 'free hand' to act. The unprecedented move bypasses local legislation and has triggered heated political debate.
