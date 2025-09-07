Washington Protests: Demands Troop Withdrawal, ‘Free D.C.’ Chants near White House
Thousands of protesters poured into Washington, D.C., marching from Meridian Hill Park to Freedom Plaza, demanding the withdrawal of National Guard troops deployed under Trump’s federal takeover. Chants of 'Free D.C.' and banners against occupation echoed near the White House, as activists called for home rule, civil rights, and an end to militarized policing in the capital.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
44:48
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing