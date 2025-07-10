Will African Leaders Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?
A reporter stunned the room at a White House event by asking African leaders if they would nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. The unexpected question caught Trump off guard but delighted him. Leaders from countries like DRC and Mauritania gave polite, non-committal responses, sparking a viral moment across social media.
