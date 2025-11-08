Ex-CIA Officer: Had Intel About Pak's Nuclear Program But Nobody Took Action in Govt

From 1985 to 1988, Richard Barlow worked inside the CIA, tracking Pakistan’s secret nuclear weapons program. He uncovered how the U.S. government not only knew about Pakistan’s bomb but chose to ignore it—until he exposed the truth. What happened next shocked the world. In this video, we dive into Barlow’s explosive revelations, the cover-up, and the consequences for whistleblowers in the intelligence world.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source