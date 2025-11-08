'We Need Muslim Bomb': Ex-CIA Insider Richard Barlow on Pakistan’s Nuclear Drive
From 1985 to 1988, Richard Barlow worked inside the CIA, tracking Pakistan’s secret nuclear weapons program. In a shocking revelation quoting Pakistan’s nuclear architect AQ Khan, Barlow exposes the chilling ideology behind Pakistan’s atomic bomb program — the urgent need for a 'Muslim Bomb' to rival global powers.
