Chinese Hackers Breach US Nuclear Weapons Agency via Microsoft SharePoint Flaw

In a major cybersecurity incident, Chinese state-sponsored hacker groups exploited a critical zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft’s SharePoint software to breach over 100 organizations worldwide, including the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Microsoft identified the hacking groups Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon, and Storm-2603 as behind the attacks. Despite Microsoft’s emergency patches, the threat remains high as hackers continue to exploit these SharePoint vulnerabilities.