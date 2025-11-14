Chile’s Legacy of Pinochet, Poets & More: Five Things to Know Ahead of 2025 Presidential Race

As Chile prepares for its presidential election on November 16, 2025, understanding the country’s complex history, economy, and society is vital. This video breaks down five key facets shaping Chile today. The lasting shadow of Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship and its impact on modern politics. A recent surge in immigration, with controversial social and political consequences. Chile’s dominance in global copper and lithium production amid persistent inequality. Its unique geography, stretching from the driest desert to glacier-filled Patagonia. A rich literary heritage, including Nobel laureates Gabriela Mistral and Pablo Neruda, shaping Chile’s cultural identity. Watch

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source