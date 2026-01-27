MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Minneapolis Shooting: Germany’s Chancellor Merz Slams ‘Worrying’ Violence by US

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 27 2026, 01:01 PM IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on January 26 voiced concern over the 'level of violence' by American authorities following a fatal shooting by immigration agents in Minneapolis. Calling the situation worrying, Merz urged a proper investigation, saying such incidents raise serious questions about law enforcement conduct in the United States.

