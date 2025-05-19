Joe Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Cancer | Trump & Kamala React | Asianet Newsable
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The news shocked the nation, prompting Donald Trump to send his heartfelt recovery wishes. Vice President Kamala Harris called Biden a 'fighter' and offered strong support. This video breaks down what we know so far and what it means for U.S. politics.
