Pakistan Mimics India's Diplomacy as Bhutto Leads 'Peace' Delegation Amid Terror Heat
After India launched multi-party delegations to expose Pakistan’s terror links post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has announced a ‘peace’ mission led by Bilawal Bhutto. The move is seen as an attempt to salvage global image amid rising pressure. While India’s united diplomatic front garners support, Pakistan’s credibility is under fire due to its history of harbouring terrorists and retaliatory civilian attacks.
