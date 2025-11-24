What's Behind Nigeria’s DEADLIEST School Kidnappings? 300+ Abducted in Niger State

More than 300 students and teachers have been kidnapped by gunmen from a school in Nigeria’s Niger State, marking one of the country’s largest-ever mass abductions. This troubling new incident highlights the ongoing crisis in Nigeria, where mass kidnappings by criminal gangs and militants have plagued schools for over a decade. From the Chibok girls’ abduction in 2014 to the recent raid at Kuriga High School, we break down the worst attacks. Also, find out why schools remain so vulnerable, who the key players are, and what’s being done to bring hostages home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source