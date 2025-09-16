Coup Rumors in Bangladesh: Is Muhammad Yunus' Interim Government at Risk?

Bangladesh remains in political turmoil nearly a year after a student-led uprising forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into exile, ending her 15-year rule. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the interim government promising elections in early 2026, but skepticism and political violence are rising. Alliances formed during the political upheaval are splintering as power struggles intensify, and reports of a looming coup have emerged amid deep divisions between the military and political factions.

