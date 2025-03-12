Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video showing the moment they hijacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, Pakistan. The footage captures the explosion on the tracks that forced the train to halt, followed by militants taking passengers hostage. The BLA has claimed responsibility for the attack, demanding the release of Baloch political prisoners in exchange for the hostages. Pakistani security forces have rescued over 150 hostages but many more remain captive.

