Attari Shut After Pahalgam Attack, Pakistanis Rush Home | Border Tension Escalates
In retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken a series of strong measures against Pakistan. From suspending the Indus Waters Treaty to closing the Integrated Check Post Attari with immediate effect, India has taken 5 big CCS decisions.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
03:45
Now Playing
02:41
Now Playing
Sports
01:13
Now Playing
02:14
Now Playing
05:58
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing