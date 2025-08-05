Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Attacks and Their Lasting Human Impact
On August 6 and 9, 1945, the world witnessed unprecedented devastation as the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These attacks caused catastrophic loss of life, decimating entire cities and killing an estimated 210,000 people, most of them civilians. Beyond the immediate destruction, survivors faced lingering effects from radiation that claimed countless more lives in the years that followed.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:13
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing