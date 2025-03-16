Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were supposed to stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for just eight days, have been stuck there for over nine months due to technical issues with their experimental spacecraft. A SpaceX rocket carrying a new crew has now reached the ISS as part of their long-awaited return plan. Their extended stay has sparked global interest in space mission challenges.