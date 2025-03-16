Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 16, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were supposed to stay on the International Space Station (ISS) for just eight days, have been stuck there for over nine months due to technical issues with their experimental spacecraft. A SpaceX rocket carrying a new crew has now reached the ISS as part of their long-awaited return plan. Their extended stay has sparked global interest in space mission challenges.

Recent Videos

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

Rajasthan’s Menar Lights Up with Unique GUNPOWDER HOLI Celebration! | Asianet Newsable

IPL 2025: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For This Season

IPL 2025: Top 5 Players to Watch Out For This Season

Video Top Stories

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!
Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Sonakshi Sinha SLAMS Trolls Over Zaheer Iqbal's Absence During Holi Celebration!
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha SLAMS Trolls Over Zaheer Iqbal's Absence During Holi Celebration!

WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrate Holi with Rasha Tandon Amid Vijay Verma Split
Entertainment

WATCH Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrate Holi with Rasha Tandon Amid Vijay Verma Split

Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian: 'I DON'T KNOW Ambanis, Anant's Wedding Invitation Was 18-22 kg!'

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel
Entertainment

Andaz Apna Apna 2 CONFIRMED! Aamir & Salman Khan Reunite for the Cult Classic Sequel

Who is Aamir Khan’s New GIRLFRIEND Gauri Spratt? – Salon Owner & Mom of One!
Entertainment

Who is Aamir Khan’s New GIRLFRIEND Gauri Spratt? – Salon Owner & Mom of One!

Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Inside Jagan Reddy's OPULENT Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam | Asianet Newsable

Must See

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable
Video

Sambhal DM & Police Officials Celebrate Holi with Festive Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!
Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!
World News

Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Stranded on ISS for Nine Months Finally Set to RETURN!