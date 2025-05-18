COVID Comeback? Asia Sees New Surge While India Stays Steady!
COVID-19 is back in the headlines! Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Thailand are witnessing a fresh spike in cases, triggering hospital rushes and event cancellations. But India, for now, stays calm with minimal cases. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring the trend, urging nations not to lower their guard. Is this a warning sign of another global wave? Know more in this video from Asianet News.
