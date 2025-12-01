Airbus A320 Alert Triggers Global Delays, Airlines Scramble
A global rush has begun as airlines face major disruptions after Airbus warned that nearly 6,000 A320 aircraft may require urgent software checks. The alert has hit right in the peak holiday travel weekend, with Thanksgiving pressure adding to delays, cancellations, and rising passenger frustration, says aviation expert Anita Mendiratta.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:11
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing