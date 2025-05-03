MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Trump Mocks Pope? AI-Generated Papal Attire Post After Francis’ Passing Fuels Backlash

| Updated : May 03 2025, 03:05 PM
US President Donald Trump has ignited global controversy by posting an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal robes just days after the death of Pope Francis. The post, which appeared on Trump’s social media and was shared by the White House, followed his recent quip about wanting to be the next pope. While some online found humor in the image, many social media users and Catholics criticized the timing as highly insensitive and disrespectful, accusing Trump of mocking the late pontiff and the solemn process of selecting a new pope. WATCH.

