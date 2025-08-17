Top 5 Signs Why Expert Thinks Trump May Be Disappointed Over Alaska Meet With Putin

After the much-anticipated summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, body language experts and psychologists say Trump seemed visibly ‘deflated’, signaling disappointment with the meeting’s outcome. Analysis of his posture, expressions, and gestures indicates his energy dropped sharply following inconclusive talks, a contrast to his initial upbeat arrival. Experts noted that Trump appeared frustrated, reserved, and less emphatic by the end of the summit, while Putin displayed confidence.