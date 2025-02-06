'Not Committed to Put…': White House Secy Leavitt Reveals Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Plan
During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump proposed that the US should take control of the Gaza Strip, relocate its Palestinian population, and transform the area into the 'Riviera of the Middle East'. Trump's remarks have sparked widespread controversy and strong reactions from political figures and organizations. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has since clarified that there is no commitment to sending U.S. troops. WATCH.