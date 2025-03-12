World Pulse | Pakistan Train Siege: How the Hijack Happened? How is Pakistan Responding?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 12, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

On March 11, 2025, a devastating train siege unfolded in Balochistan, Pakistan, as separatist militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacked the Jaffar Express, taking hundreds of passengers hostage. The militants bombed the railway track, forcing the train to halt in a remote area. Security forces intervened, freeing over 100 hostages, including men, women, and children, while hundreds more remained captive. The BLA issued a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding a prisoner swap in exchange for the remaining hostages. This video details the events from the start of the siege to the ongoing crisis.

