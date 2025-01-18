WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

In a heartwarming incident captured on camera, a stray dog mom brought her sick puppy to the Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 13, 2025. The puppy was nearly frozen and in dire need of help, but thanks to the mother's quick instincts, she found her way to the vets. Watch as the dedicated veterinary team works tirelessly to revive the puppy while Mom stays by her side. This touching story highlights the bond between animals and the importance of compassion. Both puppies are now recovering at the clinic alongside their mother. WATCH.