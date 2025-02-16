Infographic Hub | 🤯 97% of Internet is UNDERWATER?! How Submarine Cables Work?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 16, 2025, 7:02 PM IST

Did you know that the vast majority of the internet travels beneath the ocean? 🌐 Learn about submarine cables: the unsung heroes of global communication! We explore how these amazing cables, as thick as a garden hose, transmit data via light signals through optical fibers thinner than human hair. Discover how they're installed, maintained, and why they're so crucial for everything from your smartphone to international finance.

