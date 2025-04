Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, launched a campaign to block NATO supply chains from Pakistan to Afghanistan following the U.S. announcement of a $10 million bounty on his head in 2012. Saeed, a controversial figure admired by some in Pakistan, used public rallies to oppose U.S. policies and drone strikes while advocating extreme ideologies. WATCH.